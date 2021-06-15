Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday Named All-Defense First Team

(Morry Gash | AP)
By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Jrue Holiday have both been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team, the league announced today.

Antetokounmpo has now been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team each of the last three seasons.

His three First Team honors are second-most in Bucks history, following Sidney Moncrief who made First Team All-Defense four times.

Holiday has earned the third All-Defensive team selection of his career and second First Team honor.

In his first season with the Bucks, Holiday averaged a team-high 1.63 steals per game, which was fifth-best in the NBA, and swiped multiple steals in 32 games, which was the second-most in the league this season, Bucks Communications Coordinator, Erich Kohlbeck, said.

Other members of the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team are Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers).

The NBA All-Defensive Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, who selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they regularly play, Kohlbeck said.

Players were awarded two points for each vote to the NBA All-Defensive First Team and one point for each vote to the Second Team.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday

Latest News

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers on offseason: “It’s been about really enjoying my time”
Cincinnati's Caty McNally will be flying home from Wimbledon with a grand slam trophy after...
Wimbledon To Have Full Crowds
Morgane Metraux speaks after her win.
Metraux claims first Symetra Tour Win
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA...
Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving