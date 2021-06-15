Escanaba Public Safety’s new non-emergency number

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety is announcing its new non-emergency phone number. This new number is for anyone looking to speak to an officer and it rings to someone at a desk, not central dispatch. After business hours the new number will automatically transfer to central dispatch.

“If you want to call and inquire about a report or if you’re looking to speak with an officer for non-emergency, we encourage you to utilize that number,” said Captain Marc Zawacki from Escanaba Public Safety.

Escanaba Public Safety says it should be a smooth and easy transition and the person calling should not experience anything different.

To speak to an Escanaba Public Safety officer, you can now call (906) 786-5912.

You can still reach central dispatch at (906) 786-5911.

