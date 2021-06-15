Advertisement

Dunkin’ now open in Marquette Township

At least 200 dozen donuts sold to over 1,000 customers during grand opening
2nd Dunkin' location in the U.P.
By Matt Price
Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette now officially runs on Dunkin’.

On Monday, a new Dunkin’ opened off Wright Street in Marquette Township.

At least 200 dozen donuts were sold to over 1,000 customers during the grand opening.

The shop has a drive-thru, outdoor seating, and an on-tap coffee system.

This is the 2nd location in the U.P. The other is in Menominee County.

At least five more Dunkin’ sites are planned for the region, with the next one scheduled to open in Iron Mountain in mid to late fall.

