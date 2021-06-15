Demolition of former Shiras Steam Plant continues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Excavators continue to slowly tear down the Shiras Steam Plant in south Marquette. Metal is piling up one month into demolition.

Marquette Board of Light and Power executive director Tom Carpenter says the project is on schedule.

“We had planned since the beginning to start this spring on the demolition,” said Carpenter. “It’s all going to our original plans and timelines.”

The plant provided power to Marquette and its nine surrounding townships for five decades until 2018. Carpenter says not everything from the complex will be knocked down.

“Everything related to the Shiras Plant will be gone, including the stacks, the building, and the conveyor belts,” he stated. “What will be remaining is our substation, which is still part of our distribution system. we will have to have that going forward.”

Shiras’s circulating water pump house is also expected to be demolished. Carpenter says flying dust will be minimized.

“The plant is dusty and dirty to begin with given its age,” he explained. “They’ll go through the different areas of the facility and actually spray them down with water first.”

No implosions are expected during the process.

“We have large excavators that have hydraulic shears on the ends of them that can reach up and can actually snip pieces of the plant down piece by piece,” Carpenter said. “There will be a large crane that will take down the chimneys piece by piece.”

Carpenter says there are no plans, currently, to build anything at the site of the old plant. The demolition is expected to be complete between the fall and winter of this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.