Advertisement

Demolition of former Shiras Steam Plant continues

Everything on site to be taken down, except the substation and other small electrical equipment
By Matt Price
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Excavators continue to slowly tear down the Shiras Steam Plant in south Marquette. Metal is piling up one month into demolition.

Marquette Board of Light and Power executive director Tom Carpenter says the project is on schedule.

“We had planned since the beginning to start this spring on the demolition,” said Carpenter. “It’s all going to our original plans and timelines.”

The plant provided power to Marquette and its nine surrounding townships for five decades until 2018. Carpenter says not everything from the complex will be knocked down.

“Everything related to the Shiras Plant will be gone, including the stacks, the building, and the conveyor belts,” he stated. “What will be remaining is our substation, which is still part of our distribution system. we will have to have that going forward.”

Shiras’s circulating water pump house is also expected to be demolished. Carpenter says flying dust will be minimized.

“The plant is dusty and dirty to begin with given its age,” he explained. “They’ll go through the different areas of the facility and actually spray them down with water first.”

No implosions are expected during the process.

“We have large excavators that have hydraulic shears on the ends of them that can reach up and can actually snip pieces of the plant down piece by piece,” Carpenter said. “There will be a large crane that will take down the chimneys piece by piece.”

Carpenter says there are no plans, currently, to build anything at the site of the old plant. The demolition is expected to be complete between the fall and winter of this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea shop coming to Downtown Marquette
New bubble tea shop coming to Downtown Marquette

Latest News

Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Strawberry farms preparing for Chassell festival
Strawberry farms preparing for Chassell festival
Craig Lake offers fireworks-free 4th of July
Craig Lake offers fireworks-free 4th of July