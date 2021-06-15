Crane Berry Farm prepares for Strawberry Festival

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Three generations of the Crane family tread up and down rows of strawberry plants - snipping off flowers to maximize berry production.

This rewarding work is in preparation for the 73 annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival.

Chassell Lions Club Secretary and Farmer Dan Crane says it will be a blast this year.

“It’s a little bit early,” said Crane “The berries are just starting to ripen. We did get hit with a little bit of frost which was unfortunate.”

Although there was a freeze, Crane says there’s been about an inch and a half of rain from the past few weeks - enough to stay on track.

“We’re about two weeks away, we’ll hire a picking crew, and then some of my relatives will come in,” said Crane. “We’ll pick the berries, get them into eight-quart flats, and transport them down to the pavilion.”

The Pavilion at Chassel’s Centennial Park where the festival takes place.

With no attendance restrictions this year, Crane explains there will be plenty to do on July 9 and 10.

“We’ll have a large craft show, so we’ll have 50-70 craft vendors selling items there,” he said. “There’ll be live music, we have a kids parade Friday night. We have a fish boil Friday night as well.”

