Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police lights.
Downstate man arrested, arraigned after firing pistol during road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge Saturday

Latest News

A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side claimed at least four lives Tuesday morning.
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote
Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp