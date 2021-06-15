$17.3M could be invested into 6 Michigan Army National Guard facilities in Upper Michigan

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a proposed investment of $105.8 million in state and federal funds to modernize current facilities used by the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to address inequities that exist in the facilities provided to Michigan’s female service members.

In part, Gov. Whitmer said, “Michigan women have put their lives on the line to serve our country for generations and it’s time they get the respect and recognition they earned.”

Penny Carroll, the Chief of Public Affairs for the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said the proposed funds for Upper Michigan armories are:

Calumet Armory: Total $3M with $1.5M Federal; $1.5M State funds

Gladstone Armory: Total $2.5M with $1.25 Federal; $1.25 State funds

Ishpeming Armory: Total $3.5M with $1.75Federal; $1.75M State funds

Kingsford Armory: Total $2.8M with $1.4M Federal; $1.4M State funds

Marquette Armory: Total $2.5M with $1.25M Federal; $1.25 State funds

Sault Ste. Marie Armory: Total $3M with $1.5 Federal; $1.5M State funds

This investment will not only provide for necessary improvements to these facilities, but it will also infuse critical dollars into communities across the state and provide local construction jobs.

The investment is contingent on the Legislature including it in the budget bills that are still being worked on and negotiated with the governor, Carroll said.

MIARNG has 37 facilities that will be improved with this statewide investment, including the six U.P. locations above.

