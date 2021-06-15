Advertisement

$17.3M could be invested into 6 Michigan Army National Guard facilities in Upper Michigan

The investment is contingent on the Legislature including it in the budget bills that are still being worked on and negotiated with the governor.
Michigan Army National Guard seal.
Michigan Army National Guard seal.(Michigan Army National Guard/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a proposed investment of $105.8 million in state and federal funds to modernize current facilities used by the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to address inequities that exist in the facilities provided to Michigan’s female service members.

In part, Gov. Whitmer said, “Michigan women have put their lives on the line to serve our country for generations and it’s time they get the respect and recognition they earned.”

Penny Carroll, the Chief of Public Affairs for the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said the proposed funds for Upper Michigan armories are:

  • Calumet Armory: Total $3M with $1.5M Federal; $1.5M State funds
  • Gladstone Armory: Total $2.5M with $1.25 Federal; $1.25 State funds
  • Ishpeming Armory: Total $3.5M with $1.75Federal; $1.75M State funds
  • Kingsford Armory: Total $2.8M with $1.4M Federal; $1.4M State funds
  • Marquette Armory: Total $2.5M with $1.25M Federal; $1.25 State funds
  • Sault Ste. Marie Armory: Total $3M with $1.5 Federal; $1.5M State funds

This investment will not only provide for necessary improvements to these facilities, but it will also infuse critical dollars into communities across the state and provide local construction jobs.

The investment is contingent on the Legislature including it in the budget bills that are still being worked on and negotiated with the governor, Carroll said.

MIARNG has 37 facilities that will be improved with this statewide investment, including the six U.P. locations above.

Read the full release from Gov. Whitmer’s office here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspicious object reported in downtown Marquette on June 15, 2021.
UPDATE: Police: Suspicious object ‘not a threat’ on Washington Street in downtown Marquette
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea shop coming to Downtown Marquette
New bubble tea shop coming to Downtown Marquette

Latest News

Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
Non-emergency line available to Delta County residents
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
New pet supply and grooming services store opens in Escanaba
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Musicians meet in-person for Superior String Alliance camp
Strawberry farms preparing for Chassell festival
Strawberry farms preparing for Chassell festival
Craig Lake offers fireworks-free 4th of July
Craig Lake offers fireworks-free 4th of July