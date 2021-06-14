Advertisement

Whitmer proposes use of $1.4B in federal child care aid

The governor says there isn’t enough quality, affordable child care.
FILE. Backpacks hang in the hallway at a child care center.
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has outlined how Michigan should spend more than $1.1 billion allotted for child care under the most recent federal coronavirus rescue, proposing to make it more affordable and to give workers $500 bonuses every three months.

The funding would be in addition to nearly $300 million from a prior round of federal COVID-19 aid the Democratic governor included in her annual budget proposal.

Whitmer says there isn’t enough quality, affordable child care.

Much of the funding must help child care facilities reopen or ensure they remain open. But the state has flexibility with other funds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

