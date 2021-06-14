Summer school programs begin at Bothwell Middle School

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - School is back in session tomorrow for students at Marquette Area Public Schools- but their class schedule will look slightly different this time around.

The summer program at Bothwell Middle School is offering credit recovery for the students who need it, but others have a more fun option.

Classes such as Zumba, outdoor recreation and ukulele are being offered to all students grades K-8.

“I think it’s exciting to enroll in things that they don’t get during the normal school year. So we like to sort of pair some of the academics with something of their choice.” says program director Kathleen Stiles.

Students who enroll can enjoy a free breakfast in the morning and a free lunch after 4th period.

Which class periods are attended is up to the student.

“Nothing is required. You can sign up for 1st period and 2nd period and not come for 3rd and 4th. You can do all four periods if you want.” adds Stiles.

The multi-grade -level classes will teach students valuable life skills, provide social interactions and give older students the opportunity to mentor younger students.

Some of the classes won’t even require a notebook or pencil- all that students have to do, is listen.

“I’m teaching a mindfulness class where we focus on emotions, how to handle them and being aware of being in the present.” says teacher Brianne Phillips.

The first summer program session runs until July 9th.

The second session is from July 12th to August 4th.

Parents at MAPS will receive a schedule of classes and sign up sheet by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.