Ryan Report - June 13, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell.

The pair discuss Upper Michigan wildlife, including foxes, which have had more dens in Marquette and other cities and towns. Foxes, Roell says, adapt easily when food sources are available close by and he even calls them “urban foxes.”

Ryan also shares a video for "Make it Marquette" in Part 3.

