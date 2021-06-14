Advertisement

Ryan Report - June 13, 2021

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell.
By Don Ryan
Updated: 7 hours ago
The pair discuss Upper Michigan wildlife, including foxes, which have had more dens in Marquette and other cities and towns. Foxes, Roell says, adapt easily when food sources are available close by and he even calls them “urban foxes.”

Ryan also shares a video for “Make it Marquette” in Part 3. Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

