Resurfaced pickleball courts in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone now has new sports courts – two basketball, two tennis and four pickleball courts are located right next to Jones Elementary.

The courts were resurfaced, and all netting and supplies are stored in a lockbox next to the courts. All money for the resurfacing project was raised by the Gladstone Area Pickleball Club.

“To date we have raised $18,354 thanks to so many businesses and families and the Hannahville Indian Community,” said Peggy Austin, a Gladstone Area Pickleball Club member.

There is a “learn to play pickleball” clinic Tuesday at nine a.m. It’s a free clinic for everyone eighteen and older. The club is still looking for funds to purchase new tennis nets, a wind fence and a sign thanking the donors.

