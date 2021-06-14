Pleasant week ahead
High pressure moves in through the mi-week leading to quiet and dry conditions. Plus, a less humid and more seasonal air mass stays overhead. Then, a warm front moves in on Thursday boosting temperatures and bringing showers/storms through Friday.
Today: Mostly sunny, isolated showers south during the afternoon
>Highs: 60s north, 70s south
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: 60s north, 70s south
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mainly low to mid 70s
Thursday: Warmer, partly cloudy with a chance for showers/storms late
>Highs: Low 80s south, 70s elsewhere
Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Saturday: Clouds clearing and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Sun mixed with clouds and seasonal
>Highs: Low 70s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.