Pleasant week ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Updated: 11 hours ago
High pressure moves in through the mi-week leading to quiet and dry conditions. Plus, a less humid and more seasonal air mass stays overhead. Then, a warm front moves in on Thursday boosting temperatures and bringing showers/storms through Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated showers south during the afternoon

>Highs: 60s north, 70s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 60s north, 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly low to mid 70s

Thursday: Warmer, partly cloudy with a chance for showers/storms late

>Highs: Low 80s south, 70s elsewhere

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Clouds clearing and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Sun mixed with clouds and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s

