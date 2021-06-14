Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Dump truck driver dies in crash in Marinette County.
Dump truck driver dies in two-vehicle crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
WLUC File Photo
Ishpeming Police respond to incident downtown

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers