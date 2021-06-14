Advertisement

New bubble tea shop coming to Downtown Marquette

By Kendall Bunch
Updated: 11 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette is adding an eatery unique to the area.

Blossom Bird Bubble Tea Shop and Bakery will be opening this summer.

Bubble tea is a milk based tea which originated in Taiwan. The bubbles come from tapioca pearls in the drink.

Daniel Ball and his wife, Kaila, will be selling the dessert drink with macaroons and other limited baked goods.

The shop will be located at 128 N. 3rd Street.

“The cool thing is that it’s very customizable,” Daniel Ball said. “So it doesn’t have to be a milk tea. You can do an iced tea, a coffee and there’s all sorts of flavors you can add and different toppings besides the tapioca pearls that you can add.”

The couple hopes to open the shop in mid-July but do not have an exact opening date yet.

