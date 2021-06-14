Naubinway Rest Area closed during tree work this week

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Naubinway Rest Area on US-2 in Mackinac County will be closed part of this week.

The rest area will not be available for use on Tuesday and Wednesday during tree cutting operations.

The rest area is scheduled be closed from 7:00 a.m. June 15 to 9:00 p.m. June 16.

MDOT maintains operates and maintains 77 rest areas along major freeways and roadways around the state for the convenience of the traveling public. For a map, visit www.Michigan.gov/RestAreas.

