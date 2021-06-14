Metraux claims first Symetra Tour Win

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Playing in the final pairing for the second time this year, Morgane Metraux (Laussane, Switerzland) came in determined to score well in the final round. Starting Sunday three-strokes behind the lead did not phase the 24-year-old Florida State University alum. After carding a final round 5-under she claimed her first win on the Symetra Tour with 17-under overall.

“To be honest the first couple holes I was a little bit nervous. I wasn’t quite playing my game like I was the last couple of days,” said Metraux. “Then after my first bogey of the week on No. 7 today, I was a little bit annoyed by that, and said okay now I am going to focus on what I am doing and play my own golf and see where I end up at the end of the day. Then that’s when I started making a few birdies, so I guess that worked for me.”

Her finish in Harris, Mich. earns exemption into The Evian Championship next month, the fourth major on the LPGA Tour schedule this year. The Ladies European Tour member shared how this exemption was the ultimate cherry on top.

“The Evian Championship is my ‘little girl dream,” said Metraux. “I grew up just across the lake from it and that’s the first event I ever went to, it was the biggest thing for me as a little girl. I’ve always actually dreamed of playing in it and to know I am actually going to be there is amazing. To have home support is going to be really great so I am really thankful for the opportunity this week.”

Just behind Metraux, Maude-Aimee Leblanc (Sherbrooke, Quebec) finished the day at 16-under. This is her third runner-up finish this year. Leblanc tied for second at the Copper Rock Championship and IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort and Spa. After this week, Leblanc stays in the running for the Raced for the Card at No. 4 with $56,712.

BORGE FIRES FINAL ROUND 7-UNDER FOR THIRD PLACE FINISH

A bogey-free final round highlighted by five birdies and one eagle helped Celine Borge (Norway) claim her third career top-10 finish. Earlier this season the finished T8 at the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes.

“This course is a very nice course; the fairways and greens are in very nice condition. I holed out a 60-meter shot today and some really good putts as well and it felt very good to finish with a very good round,” said Borge. “(Ahead of the Prasco Charity Championship) I am going to go to Cincinnati and stay with a host family to practice.”

This year is only Borge’s second full season on the Symetra Tour. Due to COVID-19 she was unable to compete last year, yet with two top-10′s and seven cuts made, she finds herself climbing the rankings in the Race for the Card. Borge currently sits at No. 18 with $24,830.

RACE FOR THE CARD STANDINGS AFTER WEEK NINE

Following the 9th tournament of the 2021 Symetra Tour season, the Race for the Card takes a shuffle. The victory and $30,000 winner’s check move Metraux up 11 spots to No. 2, having earned $61,680 across 9 starts this season. Here is a look at the current top-10 heading into the Prasco Charity Championship at TPC River’s Bend in Cincinnati, Ohio from June 25-27: 1. Ruixin Liu (Guangdong, People’s Republic of China)- $72,017

2. Morgane Metraux - $61,680

3. Fatima Fernandez Cano (Santiago, Spain) - $60,401

4. Maude-Aimee Leblanc - $56,712

5. Lilia Vu (Fountain Valley, California) - $50,902

6. Allison Emrey (Charlotte, North Carolina) - $41,834

7. Sophie Hausmann (Nottuln, Germany)- $41,632

8. Casey Danielson (Osceola, Wisconsin) - $39,534

9. Samantha Wagner (Windermere, Florida) - $39,320

10. Bailey Tardy (Norcross, Georgia) – $35,434

NOTABLE QUOTES

Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez (-12, T4) on her career-best finish: “I am really happy. I struggled on a few holes and missed a few small putts, but at the end I stayed patient and was really focused on giving myself chances. I am going home now for three weeks. I am really happy to go there and rest for a little bit and work on a few things I need to improve and come back stronger.”

Sierra Brooks (-12, T4) on finding her rhythm on Tour: “It’s definitely been a slower start for me, but things have started to click this week and I am excited for the rest of the season. It’s super exciting to see things come together and learn the ropes and get as comfortable as I can out here. It’s still technically my rookie season. I did have those nine events last year which was nice to get my feet under me, but I love it. I love playing pro golf and I love being out here on the Symetra Tour, but I am excited to be able to make that next step and I think the Symetra Tour is certainly prepping me to compete on the next level.”

Samantha Wagner (-12, T4) on how she feels about her game this week: “I had a great time on the course today, it was nice to get a lot of putts to drop. We had a great group and we’re all making a lot of putts, there was just a lot of great energy among us throughout the day. Next up, I am playing the Monday qualifier for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simple Give.”

PLAYER NOTESMorgane Metraux

Metraux, 24, is a native of Lausanne, Switzerland

Played in a European Girls’ Team Championship (2013) and three European Ladies Team Championships (2014/15/16) during which time the team won a silver (2015) and a bronze medal (2014)

Concluded her Florida State University career with the third lowest stroke average (73.18) in school history

Captured three collegiate victories and is one of only four Seminoles to ever record three or more career wins

Two-time All-ACC selection and Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Honorable Mention All-American

Fired a career-best score of 62 in the second round of the 2016 European Ladies Amateur Championship where she ended T4

Professional and Symetra Tour debut was at the 2018 Four Winds Invitational

Made eleven cuts in 13 starts in her Symetra Tour rookie season (2018) and had a season-best result of T8 at the Donald Ross Classic and IOA Golf Classic

Made six cuts in eight starts on the Ladies European Tour in 2020 with a season-best finish of tenth at the inaugural Saudi Ladies International

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.