Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Dump truck driver dies in crash in Marinette County.
Dump truck driver dies in two-vehicle crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
WLUC File Photo
Ishpeming Police respond to incident downtown

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers