Advertisement

Kids learn essential skills at Youth Tennis Academy in Marquette

The program teaches children ages 10 and under the basics of the sport in six weeks.
Three coaches greet players during week five of the program.
Three coaches greet players during week five of the program.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, kids are getting outside and learning the basics of tennis at Marquette Senior High School.

The six-week youth camp teaches children ages 10 and under the skills they need to play tennis. Players focus on a new theme each week, such as forehand and backhand strokes.

According to coach and tennis professional Josh Kitto, participation in the Youth Tennis Academy has increased 40% nationally. He says he has seen similar numbers in Marquette.

“The high interest is definitely COVID related, where tennis is one of your more socially distanced sports,” said Kitto. “I just think everyone’s excited to be back out and living life again. The kids get some good exercise, they’re out with their friends, they form some bonds, and the parents seem to really like it too.”

Kitto says the coaches are also teaching tennis camps this summer for middle schoolers and high schoolers.

Registration for these camps is closed. However, Kitto says he is planning other programs for late summer and early fall. To learn more about those programs when they are announced, join the Facebook group Marquette County Tennis and Pickleball Programs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Dump truck driver dies in crash in Marinette County.
Dump truck driver dies in two-vehicle crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
WLUC File Photo
Ishpeming Police respond to incident downtown

Latest News

Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers
Alger County Kiwanis begin experimental summer recycling program
Alger County Kiwanis begin experimental summer recycling program
Tennis camps offered at Marquette High School
Tennis camps offered at Marquette High School