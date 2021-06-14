Kids learn essential skills at Youth Tennis Academy in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, kids are getting outside and learning the basics of tennis at Marquette Senior High School.

The six-week youth camp teaches children ages 10 and under the skills they need to play tennis. Players focus on a new theme each week, such as forehand and backhand strokes.

According to coach and tennis professional Josh Kitto, participation in the Youth Tennis Academy has increased 40% nationally. He says he has seen similar numbers in Marquette.

“The high interest is definitely COVID related, where tennis is one of your more socially distanced sports,” said Kitto. “I just think everyone’s excited to be back out and living life again. The kids get some good exercise, they’re out with their friends, they form some bonds, and the parents seem to really like it too.”

Kitto says the coaches are also teaching tennis camps this summer for middle schoolers and high schoolers.

Registration for these camps is closed. However, Kitto says he is planning other programs for late summer and early fall. To learn more about those programs when they are announced, join the Facebook group Marquette County Tennis and Pickleball Programs.

