Gwinn’s Model Towne Inn now operating year-round and with full service

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Model Towne Inn is the only hotel in Gwinn, and under new management it’s been revamping as a full-service hotel.

“When we took over the hotel, the previous owners would close about five months out of the year. We decided that we wanted to give our guests a place that they can count on, any time of the year that they want to come out,” said Co-Owner Kelli Doyen.

Along with her husband and Co-Owner Andy Doyen, they bought the 18-room hotel last August -- and went right to work.

“We have done new beddings and mattresses, new linens, new towels, new bedspreads, new artwork in the rooms. We painted the whole hotel from top to bottom - this hotel hadn’t been painted for at least ten years, maybe more. We had all the carpets professionally shampooed, built a garden out front -- we’ve done a ton,” explained Kelli Doyen.

Unlike before, each room is now stocked with a refrigerator, microwave and toiletries.

“One of our rooms is a two-room apartment (for extended stays), so we put new furniture in there,” Doyen added.

The two-room suite features a full kitchen and stove to accommodate longer term stays.

In total, the inn feature 16 rooms with two double extra-long beds, 1 king room and the 2-room apartment.

Additional services include breakfast, and a new 40′ by 20′ patio to host events.

“(Saturday) we invited all of the community to come out and celebrate with us to kick off the summer and it was a great turnout. Forsyth Township Supervisor Joe Boogren and his daughter Katie Bonzer came out and played music for a couple of hours. It was amazing,” said Doyen.

Event hosting also extends on the mobile side of things -- the hotel shuttle operates as airport transportation and a party bus.

“A couple of weeks ago, we shuttled wedding guests to and from their venues and provided them a safe ride home for those that drank maybe a little bit too much. We’re doing bachelorette parties, bachelor parties (too),” she said.

Community-building and visitor-welcoming -- year-round.

“We have the rodeo in town this year, the Gwinn Alumni Softball Tournament that’s coming that we’re pretty booked up for. We have the Firemen’s Tournament, KI Sawyer Security Police Reunion, several Gwinn High School Reunions happening this summer -- it’s going to be huge for us,” Doyen said.

The Model Towne Inn is located on M-35 in Gwinn, less than a quarter-mile west of the town’s welcome sign.

“We want our guests that have come before to come back and just have a wow factor when they walk through. And I think they will,” said Doyen.

