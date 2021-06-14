Donors tour Beacon House construction site for first time

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Donors can now see the progress of their investment into the new Beacon House in Marquette.

With hard hats on donors, legislators and U.P. business leaders toured what will be the new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House.

The Hospitality House of the Upper Peninsula CEO, Mary Tavernini Dowling, said they have raised $3 million towards the first phase of the project.

The future hospitality house on Seventh Street near the new U.P. Health System-Marquette is expected to open around Christmas.

Many of the contributors to the $4.5 million project have a personal connection to it including former NFL coach and yooper Steve Mariucci.

“I went around and snuck in by myself to look at it and I got very emotional,” Mariucci said. “My mom was in the old hospital. Marquette General Hospital, so I get it.”

Tom and Kelly Reynolds stayed in the old beacon house in 2018 when their son got into an ATV crash.

“The beacon house became our home away from home,” Tom Reynolds said. “It sounds funny but it really was a beacon of light for us.”

Although their son died, the impression the beacon house left with them will last a lifetime. They donated $175,000 toward the new building.

“So the fact that we can do a little part to past that on and allow other people to experience that just means the world to us.”

There will be a community kitchen, a conference room, a TV lounge, a children’s playroom and 22 private guest rooms. Although, the private rooms will not be equipped with televisions.

“You don’t want people in their rooms by themselves when they’re grieving and stressed,” Tavernini Dowling said. “You want them to come into the community and be with people who are going through what they’re going through.”

The Beacon House is still asking for donations to complete the building, as construction costs increased during the pandemic. Visit their website to find out how to donate.

