Cool and Comfortable Weather Continues Tuesday

With the Chilliest Temperatures Tuesday Night
By Karl Bohnak
Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 60s to 70 north, coolest near Lake Superior, 70s south

Lows will be in the 40s, with some 30s likely over the coldest inland locations

Wednesday: Sunny

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Thursday: Breezy and warm, clouds mixed with sun; chance of showers and thunderstorms at night

Highs: 70s west, 70s east, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Friday: A chance of mainly morning showers

Highs: 70s

It will be cool over the weekend with the coolest day likely on Saturday.

