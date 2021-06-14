Cool and Comfortable Weather Continues Tuesday
With the Chilliest Temperatures Tuesday Night
Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 60s to 70 north, coolest near Lake Superior, 70s south
Lows will be in the 40s, with some 30s likely over the coldest inland locations
Wednesday: Sunny
Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes
Thursday: Breezy and warm, clouds mixed with sun; chance of showers and thunderstorms at night
Highs: 70s west, 70s east, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Friday: A chance of mainly morning showers
Highs: 70s
It will be cool over the weekend with the coolest day likely on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.