‘Coney Island on Wheels’: New mobile Coney Dog food truck opens in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The food truck scene in Marquette is getting hotter this summer, and the latest one to open is for you Coney lovers.

‘The Island’ Coney food truck opened for business this weekend -- outside the Wooden Nickel on Presque Isle Avenue.

The Detroit-style all-beef dogs are the menu staple, with National Coney Island Chili, mustard and onions on a buttery-grilled bun -- prices start at $4 for one, $7 for two.

And there’s even more to their menu, like sandwiches ($6-$11) and breakfast burritos ($9).

“Until June 24th, we’re going to be right here in front of the Wooden Nickel. This is our spot that we’re posted up on our temporary license. After that, you’ll see us down by McCarty’s Cove, (Marquette) Commons lot, Blackrocks Brewery... hopefully you know, we’ll be all over the place,” said Co-Owner Michael Grant.

“Appreciate you guys! It’s going to be a fantastic time -- (serving you ) gyros, reubens, Detroit-style Coneys. Come on down, it’s going to be great,” exclaimed Co-Owner Jeff ‘Jefe’ Smith.

‘The Island’ Coney food truck will be open Tuesday through Sunday in front of the Wooden Nickel Bar -- hours are from 12 to 8 p.m. ET though subject to change.

For schedule updates and menu information, call 906-251-0628.

As of Jun. 6, their social media page is under the name of their previous venture, Superior Mobile Koney -- click HERE.

