Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties in need of volunteers and program participants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters programs across the U.P. are experiencing a shortage of volunteers and participants.

Community outreach was difficult this past year because of the pandemic, and BBBS of Marquette and Alger Counties is hoping to grow its numbers during its summer program.

Being a little is open to children of all backgrounds and households.

Becoming a big only requires four hours of volunteer time per month.

“We have shown for decades great impacts for kids,” explains BBBS Marquette and Alger Counties executive director Jayne Letts. “Their confidence improves. They perform better in school after they’ve been matched- their grades go up. Their relationships improve with their friends and with their family members.”

To learn more about BBBS, or to sign up to volunteer or participate, visit its website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.