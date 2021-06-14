Alger County Kiwanis Club helps community recycle with three-month project

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Alger County group’s project is making recycling easier and helping the environment.

The Kiwanis Club of Alger County is conducting a three-month project to reduce uncertainty surrounding recycling.

“The good news is that most everybody wants to recycle, but it is confusing,” said Kiwanis Recycling Club committee member Barry L. Hoover.

Hoover and other committee members are working to educate the community on proper recycling. He says many don’t realize items like Styrofoam, plastic bags, and bubble wrap cannot be recycled.

“There are actually recycling emblems on some things that say it’s good to take, but we can’t take those,” Hoover said. “We don’t want to contaminate this and get it to a manufacturer and have it not be acceptable.”

Every Monday afternoon from 2:00 to 6:00 through August, the group is accepting recycling from Alger County residents at their Recycling Center in Munising. They sort through the recycled items with the residents to remove what cannot be accepted. The recyclables then go to Recycle 906 in Marquette County.

Everyone who participates is asked to complete a survey, which will be used to help the Alger County Recycling Committee plan for future services.

“Do they want to pay for it by bag, or do they want it on their property taxes?” said Hoover. “Until we know all that, our government leaders are not going to really step out on a limb and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do this.’”

The cost to recycle with the group is $2 per 55-gallon bag. The club also asks the public to bring their recycling in a clear bag if possible.

“It would be better if you have a clear bag, but if not, we will give you a 55-gallon clear bag,” said Kiwanis Club vice president and president-elect Gale Rodgers. “That helps us to identify all of the proper things.”

The Kiwanis Club is looking for volunteers to help with the recycling project this summer. To volunteer, visit the Kiwanis Club on Facebook or call Rodgers at (906) 439-5130.

Click here for a full list of acceptable recycling items in Alger County.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.