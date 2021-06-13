Advertisement

Renovations ongoing for future location of Ontonagon coffee company

Olde Swing Bridge Roasters continues to have products sold at area retailers
By Matt Price
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Renovations are ongoing for the future home of an Ontonagon coffee company.

The building at 533 River Street was bought in 2014 by owners of Olde Swing Bridge Roasters and has been undergoing between $700,000 and $800,000 of refurbishments for the last seven years.

As of Saturday, most of the inside is complete, which includes a brand new coffee roasting area and gift shop.

Over the past year, the company has had bags of coffee at retailers, including Gitche Gumee Landing.

Co-owner Dan Sullivan hopes everything works out in the end.

“This is a big investment for us,” said Sullivan. “We believe in Ontonagon. We believe that there’s a market there. We believe that Ontonagon is underserved, and we’re just doing our part to see what we can do pick the economic activity up there.”

The hope is for building to be open at around Labor Day. If that is not the case, the new opening date would be at around Christmas time.

