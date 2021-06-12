New bicycle shop in Downtown Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new bicycle shop in Negaunee offering bikes, services and accessories.

‘Love and Bicycles’ opened on Iron Street on Saturday.

“For us that means that love always comes first in everything that we do in our lives,” owner Allie Becker said.

They sell a range of new and used bikes. Tune-ups and repairs are also available in their full service shop.

Becker said they wanted to have a community center atmosphere where everyone is welcome and you don’t have to pay thousands of dollars for your new wheels.

“Everything that goes out the door is rideable that day,” Becker said. “We take pride in making sure that all of our bikes are in really good condition new or used when they leave the shop.”

They are open from Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

