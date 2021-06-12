Advertisement

Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An off-duty flight attendant caused a scuffle that forced a Delta plane en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta to make an emergency stop in Oklahoma City Friday.

Crew members and passengers on Delta Flight 1730 said the man assaulted two flight attendants and briefly commandeered the intercom.

Oklahoma City police report the suspect threatened to take the plane down.

Passengers described the man as acting strangely before the incident and say he was wearing a helmet along with elbow and knee pads.

Passenger Benjamin Curlee heard some of the commotion from his seat near the back of the plane.

“The perpetrator was on the intercom and was telling passengers to return to their seat because oxygen masks were going to be required of them,” Curlee said. “That created quite a stir amongst everyone around us. It became very tense.”

At one point, the captain called out over the intercom for able-bodied men to step forward and help subdue the suspect.

Once the plane landed, the unruly passenger was taken into custody and transported to an Oklahoma City hospital with minor injuries.

Passengers were asked to leave the plane as bomb technicians searched and cleared the aircraft.

The plane was able to resume its flight to Atlanta after a three-hour delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash causes Mackinac Bridge traffic
Dump truck driver dies in crash in Marinette County.
Dump truck driver dies in two-vehicle crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Brenden Trey Brownell mugshot.
Gwinn man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges
WLUC File Photo
Ishpeming Police respond to incident downtown

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Bubble tea coming to downtown Marquette
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Gladstone pickleball courts resurfaced
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers
Big Brothers Big Sister facing shortage of volunteers