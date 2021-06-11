LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations
Many Independence Day celebrations are returning for 2021.
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations happening in Upper Michigan this summer.
Alger County
- Grand Marais: Sunday, July 4
- Parade at 1:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
- Munising: Sunday, July 4
- Parade at Noon
- Fireworks at dark
- More information
Baraga County
- Baraga: Lumberjack Days, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4
- Children’s Parade at Noon (July 4)
- Main Parade at 3:30 p.m. (July 4)
- Fireworks at dusk (July 4; rain date of July 5)
- More information
Chippewa County
- Sault Ste. Marie: Sunday, July 4
- Parade at 7:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
Delta County
- Gladstone: Sunday, July 4
- Parade downtown at 11:00 a.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
Dickinson County
- Iron Mountain and Kingsford: Saturday, July 3
- Parade at 9:00 a.m.
- Fireworks unknown
- More information
Gogebic County
- Bessemer: Sunday, June 27 - Sunday, July 4
- Kids parade at 1:00 p.m. July 4
- Main parade at 7:00 p.m. July 4
- Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. July 4
- More information
- Marenisco Township: Sunday, July 4
- Parade at 11:00 a.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information (Page 7)
- Ramsay/Bessemer Township: Friday, July 2
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
- Wakefield: Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4
- Fireworks at dusk July 3
- Parade at 1:00 p.m. July 4
- More information
- Watersmeet: Sunday, July 4
- Parade at 3:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. (rain date July 5)
- More information
Houghton County
- Hancock and Houghton: Bridgefest canceled this year.
- Lake Linden: Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3
- Fireworks at dusk July 2
- Parade at 9:30 a.m. July 3
- Kids bicycle parade at 6:30 p.m. July 3
- More information
- South Range: Sunday, July 4
- Parade at 2:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
Iron County
- Alpha: Sunday, July 4
- Flag raising at 9:00 a.m. with parade to follow
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
Keweenaw County:
- Ahmeek: Sunday July 4
- Kids parade 11:00 a.m. with events to follow
- More information
- Copper Harbor: Sunday, July 4
- Parade not happening
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
Luce County
- Nothing yet
Mackinac County
- Curtis: Sunday, July 4
- Parade at 12:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
- St. Ignace: Heritage Days July 9-11 canceled
Marquette County
- Forsyth Township: Sunday, July 4
- Parade begins at 10 a.m., beginning at Gilbert Elementary
- festivities in Nordeen park following parade
- Fireworks at Dusk
- Ishpeming: Saturday, July 3
- Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., beginning on Third St. and ending at the high school
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
- Marquette: Sunday, July 4
- Parade, on Third Street from Fair Ave. to Baraga Ave., begins at Noon
- Fireworks at Dusk (July 5 rain date)
- Saturday and Sunday: Food Fest in Mattson Lower Harbor Park from Noon until dusk
- More information
- Negaunee: Pioneer Days: Friday, July 2- Saturday, July 10
- Parade at 11:30 a.m. July 10
- Fireworks at dusk July 10
- Softball games
- More information
Menominee County
- Nothing yet
Ontonagon County
- Bruce Crossing: Sunday, July 4
- Parade and kids games: Time not yet posted
- Fireworks at dusk
- White Pine: Friday, July 23
- Community Picnic 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
Schoolcraft County
- Manistique: Saturday, July 3
- Parade at 12:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
All times listed are local time.
