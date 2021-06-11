Advertisement

LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations

Many Independence Day celebrations are returning for 2021.
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila and Alex Clark
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations happening in Upper Michigan this summer.

If you have details on a celebration not listed below, or a correction to make, please email details and links to more information, to both apietila@wluctv6.com and aclark@wluctv6.com.

Alger County

Baraga County

  • Baraga: Lumberjack Days, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4
    • Children’s Parade at Noon (July 4)
    • Main Parade at 3:30 p.m. (July 4)
    • Fireworks at dusk (July 4; rain date of July 5)
    • More information

Chippewa County

  • Sault Ste. Marie: Sunday, July 4

Delta County

  • Gladstone: Sunday, July 4

Dickinson County

  • Iron Mountain and Kingsford: Saturday, July 3

Gogebic County

  • Bessemer: Sunday, June 27 - Sunday, July 4
    • Kids parade at 1:00 p.m. July 4
    • Main parade at 7:00 p.m. July 4
    • Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. July 4
    • More information
  • Marenisco Township: Sunday, July 4
  • Ramsay/Bessemer Township: Friday, July 2
  • Wakefield: Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4
  • Watersmeet: Sunday, July 4

Houghton County

  • Hancock and Houghton: Bridgefest canceled this year.
  • Lake Linden: Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3
    • Fireworks at dusk July 2
    • Parade at 9:30 a.m. July 3
    • Kids bicycle parade at 6:30 p.m. July 3
    • More information
  • South Range: Sunday, July 4

Iron County

  • Alpha: Sunday, July 4
    • Flag raising at 9:00 a.m. with parade to follow
    • Fireworks at dusk
    • More information

Keweenaw County:

  • Ahmeek: Sunday July 4
  • Copper Harbor: Sunday, July 4

Luce County

  • Nothing yet

Mackinac County

Marquette County

  • Forsyth Township: Sunday, July 4
    • Parade begins at 10 a.m., beginning at Gilbert Elementary
    • festivities in Nordeen park following parade
    • Fireworks at Dusk
  • Ishpeming: Saturday, July 3
    • Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., beginning on Third St. and ending at the high school
    • Fireworks at dusk
    • More information
  • Marquette: Sunday, July 4
    • Parade, on Third Street from Fair Ave. to Baraga Ave., begins at Noon
    • Fireworks at Dusk (July 5 rain date)
    • Saturday and Sunday: Food Fest in Mattson Lower Harbor Park from Noon until dusk
    • More information
  • Negaunee: Pioneer Days: Friday, July 2- Saturday, July 10

Menominee County

  • Nothing yet

Ontonagon County

  • Bruce Crossing: Sunday, July 4
    • Parade and kids games: Time not yet posted
    • Fireworks at dusk
  • White Pine: Friday, July 23
    • Community Picnic 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Fireworks at dusk

Schoolcraft County

  • Manistique: Saturday, July 3

If you have details on a celebration not listed above, or a correction to make, please email details and links both apietila@wluctv6.com and aclark@wluctv6.com.

All times listed are local time.

