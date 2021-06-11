LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations happening in Upper Michigan this summer.

Alger County

Grand Marais: Sunday, July 4 Parade at 1:00 p.m. Fireworks at dusk More information

Munising: Sunday, July 4 Parade at Noon Fireworks at dark More information



Baraga County

Baraga: Lumberjack Days, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 Children’s Parade at Noon (July 4) Main Parade at 3:30 p.m. (July 4) Fireworks at dusk (July 4; rain date of July 5) More information



Chippewa County

Sault Ste. Marie: Sunday, July 4 Parade at 7:00 p.m. Fireworks at dusk More information



Delta County

Gladstone: Sunday, July 4 Parade downtown at 11:00 a.m. Fireworks at dusk More information



Dickinson County

Iron Mountain and Kingsford: Saturday, July 3 Parade at 9:00 a.m. Fireworks unknown More information



Gogebic County

Bessemer: Sunday, June 27 - Sunday, July 4 Kids parade at 1:00 p.m. July 4 Main parade at 7:00 p.m. July 4 Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. July 4 More information

Marenisco Township: Sunday, July 4 Parade at 11:00 a.m. Fireworks at dusk More information ( Page 7 )

Ramsay/Bessemer Township: Friday, July 2 Fireworks at dusk More information

Wakefield: Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 Fireworks at dusk July 3 Parade at 1:00 p.m. July 4 More information

Watersmeet: Sunday, July 4 Parade at 3:00 p.m. Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. (rain date July 5) More information



Houghton County

Hancock and Houghton: Bridgefest canceled this year.

Lake Linden: Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 Fireworks at dusk July 2 Parade at 9:30 a.m. July 3 Kids bicycle parade at 6:30 p.m. July 3 More information

South Range: Sunday, July 4 Parade at 2:00 p.m. Fireworks at dusk More information



Iron County

Alpha: Sunday, July 4 Flag raising at 9:00 a.m. with parade to follow Fireworks at dusk More information



Keweenaw County:

Ahmeek: Sunday July 4 Kids parade 11:00 a.m. with events to follow More information

Copper Harbor: Sunday, July 4 Parade not happening Fireworks at dusk More information



Luce County

Mackinac County

Curtis: Sunday, July 4 Parade at 12:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk More information

St. Ignace: Heritage Days July 9-11 canceled

Marquette County

Forsyth Township: Sunday, July 4 Parade begins at 10 a.m., beginning at Gilbert Elementary festivities in Nordeen park following parade Fireworks at Dusk

Ishpeming: Saturday, July 3 Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., beginning on Third St. and ending at the high school Fireworks at dusk More information

Marquette: Sunday, July 4 Parade, on Third Street from Fair Ave. to Baraga Ave., begins at Noon Fireworks at Dusk ( July 5 rain date ) Saturday and Sunday: Food Fest in Mattson Lower Harbor Park from Noon until dusk More information

Negaunee: Pioneer Days: Friday, July 2- Saturday, July 10 Parade at 11:30 a.m. July 10 Fireworks at dusk July 10 Softball games More information



Menominee County

Ontonagon County

Bruce Crossing: Sunday, July 4 Parade and kids games: Time not yet posted Fireworks at dusk

White Pine: Friday, July 23 Community Picnic 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fireworks at dusk



Schoolcraft County

Manistique: Saturday, July 3 Parade at 12:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk More information



All times listed are local time.

