UPDATE: US-2/M-28 traffic signal will be off in Wakefield July 21 as work continues on MDOT project

On that day, traffic at the intersection will be controlled by four-way stop signs.
MDOT is investing $560,000 to resurface about 1.2 miles of US-2 from the Little Black River east to Pierce Street and of M-28 from US-2 northeast to Crusher Road in the city of Wakefield.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Wednesday, July 14: The traffic signal at the US-2/M-28 intersection in Wakefield will be dark next Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says this signal will be dark Wednesday, July 21, while signal control equipment is being replaced. Traffic at the intersection will be controlled by four-way stop signs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges motorists to use caution when approaching the intersection.

The signal is expected to resume normal operation sometime later in the day Wednesday.

For more information on the project, read the original release below.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wednesday, June 9: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) begins work on a stretch of US-2/M-28 in Gogebic County later this month.

MDOT is investing $560,000 to resurface about 1.2 miles of US-2 from the Little Black River east to Pierce Street and of M-28 from US-2 northeast to Crusher Road in the city of Wakefield.

The project includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, drainage structure repairs, pavement markings and access management in the city of Wakefield. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

Work is set to begin June 21, with estimated completion sometime in September 2021. A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

Traffic will be maintained on US-2 and M-28 using traffic shifts and single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

MDOT says this project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. Access management will reduce the number of potential conflict points along the trunkline, increasing safety.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

