Veteran’s Memorial Park rededicated in Hancock

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday evening was the rededication of Veteran’s Memorial Park in Hancock. The project started a couple years ago but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Monday volunteers from a variety of groups including the Downtown Development Authority, the Rotary Club, and Jr. ROTC students got to see the finished park. The project included new benches, the removal of overgrowth brush, and new bronze emblems of each military branch. One of the driving forces behind the project shared what she hopes people think about when they see the park.

“I want them to think about, number one the sacrifice of those who went before us and number two that our community came together for a project and helped make a spot look more beautiful in the community and that the people who contributed to this have some ownership in the process,” said Deborah Mann, Hancock DDA Coordinator.

Mann was also presented an outstanding citizen award from the Rotary for her efforts with the Veteran’s Memorial Park.

