UPDATE: Man sentenced for charges related to resisting an officer, causing harm

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: A man involved in an incident in which a Luce County Sheriff’s Deputy discharged his weapon and was dragged by a vehicle has been sentenced.

After a plea hearing Tuesday, Jan. 4, Brett Blakely was sentenced to 9 months in jail for fleeing and alluding a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer-causing harm, and reckless driving.

Blakely was originally arrested on June 8, 2021.

The original story is below.

UPDATE: A man is facing charges in Luce County District court after allegedly dragging a Sheriff’s Deputy with his car while attempting to flee.

Brett Blakely is facing the following charges:

Count 1: Fleeing and alluding a police officer-3rd degree

Count 2: Resisting and obstructing a police officer-causing harm

Count 3: Reckless driving

Blakely is currently lodged in the Alger Count Jail. His next court date is scheduled for June 26.

A suspect has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting incident in Luce County Tuesday morning.

The Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post says a deputy from the Luce County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting incident during the early morning hours on June 8.

MSP says the deputy was investigating a call of a possible breaking and entering at the Newberry Water and Light Plant when he observed a suspicious vehicle in the area.

The deputy made contact with the driver, who appeared under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and the driver would not provide proper identification or vehicle information.

MSP says the driver then attempted to reach into his pocket, at which time the deputy tried to stop his actions. The driver then assaulted the deputy, hitting him in the face multiple times, before speeding off in the vehicle while the deputy was still partially inside, dragging him a short distance.

The deputy was able to draw his firearm and fire shots at the suspect driver. MSP says the deputy was able to free himself; however, the driver fled the scene.

The suspect was found Tuesday afternoon and is currently in custody at Luce county jail.

He’s being charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury, and wreckless driving.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police continue to investigate this incident.

