Local HVAC businesses see increase in calls for air conditioning installations

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Shop Local, buy UP, the heat is on and local heating and cooling businesses are seeing an increase in demand for cooling things off. Companies like Wilmers Heating and Cooling in Hancock have had a busy workload these past couple weeks installing air conditioning systems.

New improvements have made the systems more energy efficient and incorporated smart technologies.

“It’s a definite upswing in AC calls for this time of year, usually we have a little lull between heating and cooling seasons but we didn’t get that this year it just kept on running,” said Tony Wilmers, Owner of Wilmers Heating and Cooling.

Wilmers also said the first step in seeing if you can have an air conditioning system set up in your home is to get an estimate.

