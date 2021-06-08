Advertisement

Local HVAC businesses see increase in calls for air conditioning installations

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Shop Local, buy UP, the heat is on and local heating and cooling businesses are seeing an increase in demand for cooling things off. Companies like Wilmers Heating and Cooling in Hancock have had a busy workload these past couple weeks installing air conditioning systems.

New improvements have made the systems more energy efficient and incorporated smart technologies.

“It’s a definite upswing in AC calls for this time of year, usually we have a little lull between heating and cooling seasons but we didn’t get that this year it just kept on running,” said Tony Wilmers, Owner of Wilmers Heating and Cooling.

Wilmers also said the first step in seeing if you can have an air conditioning system set up in your home is to get an estimate.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in summer 2019. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Former Menominee deputy stands mute at arraignment
A parcel of land, near the Lake Superior shoreline, from We Energies that now belongs to the...
Marquette gets 1,000 feet of Lake Superior beach from utility
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fatal crash in Mackinac County on Saturday
A bald eagle as it reaches the Calumet Waterworks beach, following a swim in Lake Superior on ...
Bald eagle cools down with Lake Superior swim

Latest News

Veteran’s Memorial Park rededicated in Hancock
Veteran’s Memorial Park rededicated in Hancock
Golf carts completely damaged in Menominee fire
Golf carts completely damaged in Menominee fire
The Fire Station opens new store in Houghton
The Fire Station opens new store in Houghton
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Local HVAC businesses see increase in calls for air conditioning installations
Local HVAC businesses see increase in calls for air conditioning installations