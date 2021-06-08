Advertisement

The Fire Station opens new store in Houghton

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest marijuana retail store has opened up in Houghton. The Fire Station opened up its newest shop this weekend at 906 Razorback Drive.

The store held a soft open Saturday and celebrated their grand opening Monday afternoon. They offer a range of recreational marijuana products and customers can walk in to shop or choose curbside pick-up. The employees at The Fire Station say they’re excited about the new location and new customers.

“We are very very excited to be here in the area and show our brand of recreational cannabis to the copper country area and what really sets us apart here is the experience that customers will receive when they come into our doors,” said Mike MarCotte, General Manager for the Fire Station, Houghton.

This is the third store to open for The Fire Station. The company is planning another store in Hannahville next.

