Volunteers needed during art week in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Your help is needed during the City of Marquette Art Week at the end of the month.

MQT Fringe is looking for volunteers for their ‘Reconnect at Lower Harbor’ event on June 23 through June 26.

Volunteers will help with setting up, breaking down equipment and monitoring the crowd.

They will have seven sites set up at Mattson Lower Harbor Park, each reconnecting you with different aspects of life.

“It’s a great opportunity to actually make a lot of connections with different organizations in town that we’re partnering with and, also, local performers and artists,” Marquette Fringe marketing director, Tony Boyle, said.

The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

If you’re interested in volunteering email participants@mqtfringe.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.