Advertisement

Volunteers needed during art week in Marquette

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Your help is needed during the City of Marquette Art Week at the end of the month.

MQT Fringe is looking for volunteers for their ‘Reconnect at Lower Harbor’ event on June 23 through June 26.

Volunteers will help with setting up, breaking down equipment and monitoring the crowd.

They will have seven sites set up at Mattson Lower Harbor Park, each reconnecting you with different aspects of life.

“It’s a great opportunity to actually make a lot of connections with different organizations in town that we’re partnering with and, also, local performers and artists,” Marquette Fringe marketing director, Tony Boyle, said.

The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

If you’re interested in volunteering email participants@mqtfringe.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in summer 2019. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Former Menominee deputy stands mute at arraignment
A parcel of land, near the Lake Superior shoreline, from We Energies that now belongs to the...
Marquette gets 1,000 feet of Lake Superior beach from utility
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fatal crash in Mackinac County on Saturday
A bald eagle as it reaches the Calumet Waterworks beach, following a swim in Lake Superior on ...
Bald eagle cools down with Lake Superior swim

Latest News

Veteran’s Memorial Park rededicated in Hancock
Veteran’s Memorial Park rededicated in Hancock
Golf carts completely damaged in Menominee fire
Golf carts completely damaged in Menominee fire
The Fire Station opens new store in Houghton
The Fire Station opens new store in Houghton
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Local HVAC businesses see increase in calls for air conditioning installations
Local HVAC businesses see increase in calls for air conditioning installations