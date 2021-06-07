Advertisement

Trail network signs vandalized

The Noquemanon Trail Network is asking for people to report any damage they may see on trail signs.
Vandalism found on signs at South Trails in Marquette (NTN trails Facebook page)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Marquette trail network was vandalized over the weekend. According to a post on the Noquemanon Trail Network’s Facebook page, several signs on the South trails trailhead were tagged with graffiti. Similar tags have been reported throughout the city of Marquette and Marquette Township.

The Noquemanon Trail Network is asking for people to report any other damage they may see on trail signs.

