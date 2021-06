Top Baseball Players recognized by Copper Mountain Conference

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) -

2021 Copper Mountain Baseball Conference

Co-Conference Champions: Gogebic Miners and Jeffers Jets (7-1 conference record)

Player of the Year/MVP: Patrick Hipenbecker, Senior, Gogebic

Pitcher of the Year: Dean Jurmu, Junior, Jeffers

Co-Coaches of the Year: Leo Ribich, Gogebic and Luke Paul, Jeffers

First Team All-Conference:

Name Year School

Levi Frahm Freshman Jeffers

Brent Heinonen Junior Jeffers

Andrew Kinnunen Junior Jeffers

Alex Kissel Senior L’Anse

Caleb Klein Senior Lake Linden/Hubbbell

Adam Libertoski Senior Gogebic

Jack Matrella Junior Gogebic

Ari Rautiola Senior Jeffers

Peyton Solberg Senior Gogebic

Honorable Mention:

Name Year School

Ike Bramlett Junior Ontonagon

Sethe Cole Senior Gogebic

Logan Dusincki Freshman L’Anse

Tom Lassila Senior Jeffers

Brandon Lavigne Senior Lake Linden/Hubbell

Matt Montie Senior Gogebic

Trysten Muma Freshman L’Anse

Hazel Strong Sophomore Ontonagon

Marcus Sutherland Junior Lake Linden/Hubbell

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.