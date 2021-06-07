Advertisement

Ryan Report - June 6, 2021

This week, Don Ryan sits down with retired Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
The pair discuss Angeli’s entire career in Marquette and his plans in retirement. He served nearly four decades in various roles within the city’s police department, before becoming city manager in 2015.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

