Reducing your risk of skin cancer this summer

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Bright, sunny skies mean summer is quickly approaching, but they also mean you might be at a higher risk of getting skin cancer.

“In the summer months, when it’s out longer and it’s more intense, the risk of the ultraviolet rays from the sun actually damaging your DNA and causing skin cancer has much increased,” said Dr. Gregory Sulik of Medical Acne and Skin Care in Marquette.

Dr. Sulik says on especially sunny days, it is best to stay out of the sun. There is still a potential for sunburns on overcast days. Sulik says checking the UV index for the day can give you an understanding of your risk level.

“There’s a scale of one to eleven, and eleven is about the highest,” he explained. “You wouldn’t want to go outside at all probably when it’s eleven.”

When going outdoors on a sunny day, he recommends wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a broad spectrum sunscreen.

“The thing to keep in mind with sunscreens is even if it’s a high SPF value, it’s not a license to fry,” said Dr. Sulik. “Those numbers are often misinterpreted, and people stay out way too long and use them incorrectly. You’ve really got to follow the instructions on the package, which most people don’t do.”

Nonprofit Just Believe raises sun safety and skin cancer awareness. It was founded in memory of Jodi Ball, who died after a battle with melanoma stage 4 brain cancer in 2013.

Ball’s mother, and Just Believe trustee and awareness chair, Delight Hill conducts sunscreen presentations in schools. She and the organization have also helped to install more than 100 sunscreen dispensers across the Upper Peninsula.

“The presentations that we did with the younger kids went over so well with people that we thought this is the next step,” said Hill.

Hill says protecting yourself from sun exposure should be on everyone’s minds all year long.

“Sometimes they forget about it and they forget to put sunscreen on every day, no matter if it’s summer or winter, because the rays come through and they can damage your skin,” she said.

Dr. Sulik says to regularly check your skin for irritations, new or asymmetrical moles, or changes in the color or size of existing moles.

“Some of the more serious forms of skin cancer can spread to other organs, so if you have a mole that’s getting bigger on your skin, you really want to get it checked out fairly soon,” he said.

If you have questions about the health of your skin this summer, contact your primary health provider or dermatologist.

