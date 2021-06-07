Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.

Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in summer 2019. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Former Menominee deputy stands mute at arraignment
A parcel of land, near the Lake Superior shoreline, from We Energies that now belongs to the...
Marquette gets 1,000 feet of Lake Superior beach from utility
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fatal crash in Mackinac County on Saturday
A bald eagle as it reaches the Calumet Waterworks beach, following a swim in Lake Superior on ...
Bald eagle cools down with Lake Superior swim

Latest News

Aducanumab, or Aduhelm, is the first new medication approved for Alzheimer's in almost two...
New Alzheimer's drug brings hope to early stage patients
The boy's body was found on a trail near Las Vegas at the end of May. A family friend saw the...
Warrant out for mother after 7-year-old boy found dead
Police say a tip led to the arrest of the California couple.
Couple arrested in road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
Police say Washington state law allows a homeowner to use deadly force if they feel their lives...
Homeowner claims self-defense in shooting death of high schooler; friends have doubts