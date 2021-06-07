Peter White Public Library brings back summer reading programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, the Peter White Public Library is rewarding kids and teens for logging their reading hours.

Participants of the summer reading program, which kicks off on the 14th, can earn free books, gift cards and prizes.

Top readers will even get their name permanently engraved into the reading hall of fame.

The reading program also includes in-person events and activities that had to be cut last year.

“Pet partners, where kids get to come and read to the therapy dogs, we’re going to start that again this summer. And Lego pods instead of Lego club. We’re gonna do Lego pods on the weekend. Some in-person story times again which we’re very excited for.” says youth services librarian Sarah Rehborg.

You can register for “Tails and Tales” and find the full calendar of events here.

