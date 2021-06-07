Advertisement

Peter White Public Library brings back summer reading programs

The youth and teen programs kick off Monday, June 14th
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, the Peter White Public Library is rewarding kids and teens for logging their reading hours.

Participants of the summer reading program, which kicks off on the 14th, can earn free books, gift cards and prizes.

Top readers will even get their name permanently engraved into the reading hall of fame.

The reading program also includes in-person events and activities that had to be cut last year.

“Pet partners, where kids get to come and read to the therapy dogs, we’re going to start that again this summer. And Lego pods instead of Lego club. We’re gonna do Lego pods on the weekend. Some in-person story times again which we’re very excited for.” says youth services librarian Sarah Rehborg.

You can register for “Tails and Tales” and find the full calendar of events here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in summer 2019. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Former Menominee deputy stands mute at arraignment
A parcel of land, near the Lake Superior shoreline, from We Energies that now belongs to the...
Marquette gets 1,000 feet of Lake Superior beach from utility
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fatal crash in Mackinac County on Saturday
A bald eagle as it reaches the Calumet Waterworks beach, following a swim in Lake Superior on ...
Bald eagle cools down with Lake Superior swim

Latest News

The logo for Wilmers Heating & Cooling
Local HVAC businesses see increase in calls for air conditioning installations
Library book sale at Negaunee Public Library
Library book sale at Negaunee Public Library
Visitors on a guided tour in the mine
Iron Mountain Iron Mine opens for the season
Peter White Public Library youth services area.
Summer Reading Program