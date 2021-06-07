Notre Dame, UW-Madison to play at Lambeau in 2026

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Notre Dame Irish football teams previously scheduled for October 3 of 2020 at Lambeau Field has been rescheduled- but for five years from now.

According to the Green Bay Packers, the two teams will now battle it out on September 5, 2026.

The 2020 game at Lambeau was supposed to be the first of a two-year, neutral site series which would also include a game at Soldier Field, the home field of the Chicago Bears in 2021.

However, the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19.

The news was first announced on Twitter.

Officials say the September 25, 2021 matchup at Soldier Field will go on as scheduled.

Alright then, it’s settled. You guys can BORROW @LambeauField on September 5, 2026. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 7, 2021

