Advertisement

Notre Dame, UW-Madison to play at Lambeau in 2026

Notre Dame will play Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in 2026.
Notre Dame will play Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in 2026.(WNDU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Notre Dame Irish football teams previously scheduled for October 3 of 2020 at Lambeau Field has been rescheduled- but for five years from now.

According to the Green Bay Packers, the two teams will now battle it out on September 5, 2026.

The 2020 game at Lambeau was supposed to be the first of a two-year, neutral site series which would also include a game at Soldier Field, the home field of the Chicago Bears in 2021.

However, the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19.

The news was first announced on Twitter.

Officials say the September 25, 2021 matchup at Soldier Field will go on as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in summer 2019. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Former Menominee deputy stands mute at arraignment
A parcel of land, near the Lake Superior shoreline, from We Energies that now belongs to the...
Marquette gets 1,000 feet of Lake Superior beach from utility
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fatal crash in Mackinac County on Saturday
A bald eagle as it reaches the Calumet Waterworks beach, following a swim in Lake Superior on ...
Bald eagle cools down with Lake Superior swim

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) tries to block Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7)...
Durant has 32, Nets up 2-0 after 125-86 blowout of Bucks
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against...
Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass in front of San Francisco...
Report: Adams, Vet WRs, Will Attend Packers Minicamp
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Men’s Basketball Announces Staff Changes