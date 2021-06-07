Advertisement

Marquette gets 1,000 feet of Lake Superior beach from utility

By Associated Press and TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP/WLUC) - The City of Marquette is getting 1,000 feet of valuable shoreline along Lake Superior.

The Marquette City Commission recently voted to accept the land at no cost from We Energies.

Mayor Pro Tem Jenn Hill says there’s no known contamination at the site. Hill says it will be more lakefront space for the public to enjoy.

We Energies still operates intake and discharge pipes on the land. The company will maintain responsibility for the pipes, while Marquette will only be liable for any other issues on the parcel. A nearby coal-fired power plant was shuttered in 2019.

