Iron Mountain Iron Mine opens for the season

VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular tourist attraction in Dickinson County is open for the season.

The Iron Mountain Iron Mine has opened its doors for the first time since October 2019.

“We were closed because of the pandemic. Our tunnel is a small tunnel and we felt that it was too close, and we didn’t want to take people through it,” said Manager Karen Secinaro.

Last year was the first in the mine’s 63-year history that tours were not given, but after opening just last week, business is already booming.

“So far we are very pleased because I think people have just been wanting to come out. So, we’ve had a lot of people come and they’re very happy to be here,” she said.

Owner Eugene Carollo was one of the three to find the mine in 1956. Tours of the mine began two years later in 1958, and the location continues to grow in popularity each year.

Visitors take guided tours 2,600 feet into the mine drifts and slopes, shop at the gift store, and drink from the artesian well.

“We always call it the fountain of youth because my dad here is actually 92 and will be 93 and he’s been drinking that water for 63 years,” said Secinaro.

And Carollo is looking forward to having visitors back.

“It’s just that we’re happy to be here and we’re happy to have all the people coming and the people are just amazed by it when they come and see it,” Owner and Founder Eugene Carollo said.

Secinaro is expecting one of the busiest summers yet and is need of more employees for the summer months. Anyone interested in becoming a tour guide or working in the store can visit the mine to fill out an application.

The mine is open every day through October 15.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.