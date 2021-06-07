How Munising schools overcame obstacles in unprecedented school year

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week marks the end of another school year for more public schools in the U.P.

We all know, it’s been a year like no other.

School’s out on Thursday June 10 for Munising Public School District.

“Certainly this year has been the most challenging obviously because of COVID,” Superintendent Pete Kelto said.

After running the district for 10 years, Kelto said there were many things that happened this year that he just couldn’t prepare for.

“All of our bus drivers had to quarantine for two weeks,” he said. “So, hey we can’t get half our kids to school, so we had to quickly transition all of our kindergarten to 12th grade students to remote learning overnight.”

The biggest hurdle of them all he said was helping kids stay engaged while learning virtually.

“Teachers tried to keep in contact with those students as good as they could,” Kelto said. “And, yet, we just had a certain amount of students that just kind of disengaged.”

While the students were learning remotely they were disconnected from their peers, which Munising Schools mental health therapist, Melissa Carlson said increased mental disorders.

“Around December when we had the month long high school shut down,” Carlson said. “That’s when I really started to see some really heightened anxiety and the major depressive disorders.”

She said she had up to 44 students in her office in one week.

The number of high school students in summer school this year, also, doubled the normal amount as students need to take credit recovery classes.

“We have some students that if they don’t do summer school they’re certainly going to fall behind from a credit standpoint,” Kelto said.

Kelto is hoping all kids will be back learning in person next school year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.