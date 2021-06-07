The heat stays with some storm chances

A big upper-level ridge remains overhead. This will keep the heat and humidity right over the Great Lakes. At the surface a front stalls overhead with some rain chances. Then, finally moving through with an upper-level trough Friday into Saturday. Behind this front cooler moves in for the weekend. Today there is a high swim risk for Schoolcraft County due to large waves and rip currents. Avoid swimming there.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, afternoon pop up showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s to low 80s along the Great Lakes, Upper 80s inland

Tuesday: Morning showers in the west. Then, afternoon showers and storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and toasty

>Highs: 70s to low 80s along the Great Lakes, Upper 80s inland

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and toasty

>Highs: 70s to low 80s along the Great Lakes, Upper 80s inland

Thursday: Partly cloudy with nighttime showers

>Highs: 70s to low 80s along the Great Lakes, Upper 80s inland

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s

Saturday: Morning showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Continued 70s

