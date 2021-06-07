Golf carts completely damaged in Menominee fire
North Shore Golf Club is still open to golfers.
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire in Menominee over the weekend left a golf course without several golf carts. North Shore Golf Club says the fire started from a golf cart battery malfunction.
Most of the shelter was charred and 50 to 60 golf carts were lost. Although the golf course is down a garage of golf carts, the course is still open to the public.
