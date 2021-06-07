Advertisement

Friends of Negaunee Public Library host book sale

The cost of a book was a donation to the Friends of the Library.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday morning, Friends of the Negaunee Public Library held a community book sale.

Shelves of books for all ages were on display on the library’s front lawn. The cost to purchase a book was a donation to the Friends of the Library.

According to library director Jessica Holman, the group will use the money to make improvements to the library.

“Friends of the Negaunee Public Library buy us things that we wouldn’t be able to otherwise,” Holman said. “In the past they have bought the rug that’s in our kids’ area, some of our computers, and the cabinets where we keep the Negaunee High School yearbooks. They help us do a lot of things that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to do, and it gets everybody reading!”

The Friends of the Library group is looking for more members. Click here if you’re interested in becoming a member or learning more.

Beginning June 14, The Negaunee Public Library will be open for computer appointments only. You can call or email the library to schedule a weekday appointment. Masks will be required, and a touchless temperature check will be conducted.

The library’s summer reading program is also underway. Holman will be on the lawn of the library throughout the week with information about the program.

