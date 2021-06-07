Fatal crash in Mackinac County on Saturday

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -One woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Hiawatha Trail near Livermore Road in Hudson Township and involved two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle. A 42-year-old man was stopped westbound on Hiawatha Trail and was waiting to make a left turn on Livermore Road. His vehicle was rear-ended by another westbound vehicle driven by Chad Hood, a 40-year-old man from Naubinway. The initial crash pushed the stopped vehicle into oncoming traffic, causing it to collide with a motorcyclist heading eastbound.

43-year-old Jenny Timmer, from White Cloud, was driving the motorcycle. She was transported to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital where she succumbed from her injuries sustained in the crash. She was not wearing a helmet.

Hood was arraigned on Monday in the 92nd District Court for Operating under the influence of drugs causing death; bond was set at $50,000. The crash is still under investigation by Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Accident Investigators.

