Advertisement

Copper Mountain Conference announces All-Star Softball Players

Courtesy: Jeffers HS
(KCRG)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) -

2021 Copper Mountain Softball Conference

Conference Champions: Lake Linden/Hubbell (9-1 conference record) 

Player of the Year/MVP: Clara Colombe, Freshman, Lake Linden/Hubbell 

Pitcher of the Year: Olivia Shank, Freshman, Lake Linden/Hubbell 

Coach of the Year: Curtis Kinnunen, Lake Linden

First Team All-Conference:

Name Year School

Haley Headley Senior Gogebic 

Kaedyn Hendrickson Freshman Gogebic 

Corina Jahfetson  Sophomore  Baraga 

Kara Kinnunen Sophomore  Lake Linden/Hubbell

Jaylyne Lindemann Senior  Baraga 

Kylie Michaelson  Sophomore  Baraga 

Maija Rice  Senior  L’Anse 

Olivia Shank  Freshman Lake Linden/Hubbell

Marissa Sullivan  Freshman  Lake Linden/Hubbell

Honorable Mention:

Name  Year School

Alisa Bebeau Senior Gogebic 

Emmy Bobula  Sophomore Baraga 

Rylee Fish Junior  L’Anse 

Savannah Green  Senior  Gogebic 

Jean Ann Lake  Sophomore Gogebic 

Becca Lyons  Freshman  Lake Linden/Hubbell 

Taylor Sanregret  Junior  L’Anse 

Brooke Stanislawski  Freshman  Gogebic 

Kathleen Tollefson  Senior  L’Anse

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Two-vehicle crash at busy Negaunee intersection
A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
Houghton County Sheriff Department investigating stolen golf cart
Fire at North Shore Golf Course
Fire at Menominee golf course
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Top Baseball Players recognized by Copper Mountain Conference
The MHSAA sanctions high school athletics in Michigan.
Marquette, Ishpeming and Norway, plus Dollar Bay earn Upper Peninsula Boys Track and Field crowns
Marquette, West Iron County and Ontonagon win Upper Peninsula Girls Track and Field Finals
(NMU Graphic)
Northern Michigan University adds three transfers to Men’s Basketball