Copper Mountain Conference announces All-Star Softball Players
2021 Copper Mountain Softball Conference
Conference Champions: Lake Linden/Hubbell (9-1 conference record)
Player of the Year/MVP: Clara Colombe, Freshman, Lake Linden/Hubbell
Pitcher of the Year: Olivia Shank, Freshman, Lake Linden/Hubbell
Coach of the Year: Curtis Kinnunen, Lake Linden
First Team All-Conference:
Name Year School
Haley Headley Senior Gogebic
Kaedyn Hendrickson Freshman Gogebic
Corina Jahfetson Sophomore Baraga
Kara Kinnunen Sophomore Lake Linden/Hubbell
Jaylyne Lindemann Senior Baraga
Kylie Michaelson Sophomore Baraga
Maija Rice Senior L’Anse
Olivia Shank Freshman Lake Linden/Hubbell
Marissa Sullivan Freshman Lake Linden/Hubbell
Honorable Mention:
Name Year School
Alisa Bebeau Senior Gogebic
Emmy Bobula Sophomore Baraga
Rylee Fish Junior L’Anse
Savannah Green Senior Gogebic
Jean Ann Lake Sophomore Gogebic
Becca Lyons Freshman Lake Linden/Hubbell
Taylor Sanregret Junior L’Anse
Brooke Stanislawski Freshman Gogebic
Kathleen Tollefson Senior L’Anse
