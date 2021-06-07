Continued Warm Tuesday with a Chance of Scattered Thunderstorms

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and rather humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon

Highs: 70s along Lake Michigan, 80s elsewhere, but afternoon cooling is expected near Lake Superior

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of scattered afternoon showers

Highs: 70s near the Great Lakes, 80s inland

Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds, chance of afternoon showers

Highs: around 80 into the 80s, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Friday: Little change: warm and rather humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80, coolest the Great Lakes

There’s a chance of showers Saturday. It will begin to turn cooler all across the Upper Peninsula on Sunday.

